The National Hot Rod Association is the major (some would say only) sanctioning body for professional and Sportsman drag racing. It has mostly stuck to its formula with Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock as its three main car classes. But over the years for various reasons, the number of entries has fallen, while the costs have soared. Many say they’re tied together. And the times have changed. So, in an interesting move, NHRA will be adding a new class of racing it calls A/Factory Experimental, of A/FX.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO