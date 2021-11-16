ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brother: Guard killed in ATM shooting recently started job

The Associated Press
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who died after she and a fellow armored truck security guard were shot in Chicago while loading cash into an ATM had recently started the security job, her brother said.

LaShonda Hearts, 47, was shot six times Monday and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other guard, a 46-year-old man, was shot twice in his abdomen and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Sean Hearts said his sister had started her armored truck security job with Garda within the past two months. Relatives said she leaves behind an adult son and a young granddaughter.

“She loved what she was doing, and, man, I guess, unfortunately it’s just a part of the job,” Sean Hearts, who is a pastor, told WLS-TV.

Police said at least two and as many as four gunmen “wearing all black with masks” approached the two Garda security guards Monday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side as they were loading an ATM, and demanded the money. They then shot the guards and ran off.

No arrests have been announced and the case has been turned over to the FBI’s Chicago field office, which typically handles bank robberies.

An FBI spokeswoman said the gunmen did not take any cash in the attack.

Comments / 40

IceX100
6d ago

“…the case has been turned over to the FBI’s Chicago field office, which typically handles bank robberies.” Pretty sure this fit the description of a bank robber.

Johnny Lee
6d ago

They would have had a better chance of getting away with it...1 got shot & the other killed now the police is going to go hard trying to find out who was responsible for this.....my condolences go out 2 both families.

Larking
6d ago

That job you have to assume someone is always watching. Maybe they need more training. Sad , for the families. Hope the other one heals .

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

