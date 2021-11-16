ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Police Investigating Homicide At Lodi Park

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLODI (CBS13) — A homicide is under investigation at a Lodi park Tuesday morning. The scene is at Salas Park near the dead-end at Church Street and W. Century Boulevard. Lodi police confirm they are investigating a homicide, but no other details...

