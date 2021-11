Two $10,000 Prizes Up for Grabs for Pizza Lovers With the Most Knowledge. PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut International teamed up Hasbro Gaming's TRIVIAL PURSUIT to bring hungry gamers Pizza Pursuit, a digital trivia game where two grand prize winners will be entered for a chance to win $10,000 each (in local currency). Players can test their knowledge and compete with others, all while enjoying a slice of their favorite Pizza Hut pizza.

