Sledgehammer Games has always found itself the odd third child in the Call of Duty lineup, never finding as solid a footing as Infinity Ward and Treyarch have with their Modern Warfare and Black Ops games. Advanced Warfare and WWII ultimately felt flavorless and forgettable. These are the Call of Dutys I abandoned well before their life cycle was up. With Call of Duty Vanguard, I can tell that Sledgehammer attempted to produce something unique; however, Vanguard feels skeletal, half-realized, and just more of the same. Playing it safe is the best way to sum up the game.

