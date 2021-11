Taking the technological world by storm, autonomous driving technology has proven to be immensely beneficial to society. Although a relatively new innovation, it is apparent that the rise in autonomous vehicles (AVs) will be accompanied by a host of benefits. AVs are projected to reduce air pollution by up to 60%, cut travel time by as much as 40%, and reduce traffic accidents and casualties by as much as 90%.[1] In addition to being a massive asset to the general public, the AVs used in transportation and delivery services are bound to benefit businesses by decreasing transportation costs.

