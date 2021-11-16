ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cordarrelle Patterson (Ankle) Could Be Out A Couple Of Weeks

Cover picture for the articleThe FFT Crew discusses Cordarrelle Patterson...

The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Speedy Kene Nwangwu could be Vikings’ most dangerous kickoff returner since Cordarrelle Patterson

Kene Nwangwu first discovered he was really fast at a family picnic when he was 6. The NFL learned all about that last Sunday. In the first game in which he handled the ball in the regular season, the Vikings’ rookie running back took the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in a 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore. Later in the third quarter, he ran nine yards for a first down on a fake punt.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 10 Recap: Winners, losers, and injury updates for Aaron Jones and Cordarrelle Patterson

Keeping up with every game on the NFL schedule can be tough, but you want to make sure there's nothing you missed before we head into next week. The Fantasy Football Today team watches every game, taking note of what you need to know for each team. Week 10 was another wild one around the NFL, and there are going to be plenty of injuries to keep track of heading into Week 11, most notably Aaron Jones' knee injury, a sprained MCL that seems likely to keep him out 1-2 weeks, with a bye week looming in Week 13. We'll also be watching Cordarrelle Patterson's status, as he suffered a potential high-ankle sprain that makes him unlikely to play Thursday against the Patriots, and could keep him out for multiple weeks, according to reports.
NFL
numberfire.com

Antonio Brown (ankle) out of boot at Buccaneers practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Brown was seen without a walking boot on Wednesday, but he was still "walking gingerly" and is expected to remain sidelined for Week 10 against the Washington Football Team. Rob Gronkowski (back) also did not practice Wednesday, setting up Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for expanded target shares on Sunday in a plus matchup. The Buccaneers added Breshad Perriman to the practice squad for some depth and Scotty Miller (turf toe) is also able to return from injured reserve.
NFL
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran WR

There have been a ton of roster moves made around the NFL on Tuesday and the 49ers are the latest team to join in. They have signed receiver Devin Funchess to their practice squad, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Funchess hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019 after he decided...
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Latavius Murray (ankle) officially active for Week 11

Murray will return to action after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. He is expected to split the Ravens backfield with Devonta Freeman and 43rd among all RBs in the latest FantasyPros expert consensus rankings. The Bears are ranked 19th in rush DVOA. With the timeshare and his first game back from an ankle injury, Murray is a flex play at best in deep-league formats for Week 11.
NFL
raleighnews.net

Jets RB Michael Carter (ankle) out 'a couple weeks'

New York Jets leading rusher Michael Carter will be sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle injury. "It's going to be a couple weeks. He's dealing with a very mild high-ankle sprain -- low-grade high-ankle sprain," head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday. Carter has rushed for 430 yards and...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family member and for vandalizing property, according to court documents. Chung was arraigned on Tuesday inside Quincy District Court. According to David Taub, the director of communications for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W....
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski

It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity. Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Kicker Before Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released 31-year-old kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad, per NFL insider Michael Gehlken. This move comes in response to a solid Week 11 performance from Greg Zuerlein after his return from the COVID-19/reserve list. With Zuerlein out in Week 10, Hajrullahu stepped in as...
NFL
