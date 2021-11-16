Destress and enjoy a virtual escape with these video games

Quite frankly, I don’t want to know how many hours I have spent playing Skyrim in my life. It’s a game where I get to live out my dreams of having a wife, adopting two kids, and working as an adventurer/librarian. Oh yeah, and occasionally completing the main quests and saving the world or whatever. But, pretty much all of my favorite side quests have to do with retrieving long-lost books for the library at the Mage College. There’s nothing quite like reading a book you had to fight against a bunch of creepy undead monsters to get. In addition to rescuing books from skeletons, I also spend a lot of time bolstering up my own personal book collection. Sometimes I have to buy multiple in-game homes to have enough space for my favorites on the shelves.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO