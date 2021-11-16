ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: "Belfast" is a solid feel-good movie

By Paul Magdaleno
dailytitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful film about family and the struggles of living through a time of violence, “Belfast” tells the story of a young boy named Buddy, played by Jude Hill. Buddy and his family are navigating through their lives in Ireland when things start to get rough. Catholics and Protestants are constantly...

dailytitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearemoviegeeks.com

BELFAST – Review

Kenneth Branagh gives us one of his best films, and his most personal, with BELFAST, a partly autobiographical tale of a boy in North Belfast in 1969. It is more a year-in-the-life story rather than a coming-of-age one but it is a pivotal year in many ways. Mostly, BELFAST is...
MOVIES
amtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: Belfast isn't quite as a personal as it should be

The career of Kenneth Branagh is a strange one. For his first 20 years as a director of feature-length films, he primarily concentrated on directing big-screen adaptations of stage plays (largely the works of William Shakespeare), with only occasional digressions from this mold with films like Dead Again. Then along came the 2011 film Thor, and suddenly, Branagh had found a new career path. He was a journeyman director for big-budget American movie adaptations, projects like Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Murder on the Orient Express, or Artemis Fowl. After a career largely built on following the stories of others, Branagh has crafted an original film inspired by his own childhood with his latest directorial effort, Belfast.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Judi Dench
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Belfast’ is a surefire hit for audiences

Kenneth Branagh’s directing career follows the path of a pendulum swing. In the 90s, he wrote, directed, and starred in some of the best Shakespeare adaptations to date; in the 2010s, he pivoted to big-budget dreck like Thor and Artemis Fowl (and what he did in the 2000s is—like for many of us—best left unsaid). Branagh’s behind-the-camera talent just isn’t suited for commercial ventures. Lucky for us, he’s returning to form with Belfast, a memoir of his childhood in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. It’s a nostalgic, personal, and political film that has everyone asking: did Kenneth Branagh see Roma?
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Belfast” & “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: Drama “Belfast” and family comedy “Clifford the Big Red Dog”. For more...
MOVIES
eaglenews.org

Movie Review: Eternals

In this episode of Movie Reviews, ENTV’s Tori Pugliese and Lilah Wilcoxson discuss their thoughts and opinions on Marvel’s latest movie Eternals! Spoilers for the movie are discussed in this segment, so save this video to watch later if you haven’t gone to see it. Hosts: Lilah Wilcoxson, Tori Pugliese.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#The Movies#Catholics#Protestants#Buddy
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Demigod

Welcome to the B reel with this one but in a sort of interesting way since while Demigod wasn’t a great movie it did have a decent buildup to something that might have been easy to accept back in the 80s and 90s. So let’s call it a throwback to simpler times and say that it was a good idea that might not have been able to scrape up a big enough budget to be much else. The whole story revolves around the return of a woman to her birthplace in the Black Forest of Germany, far out in the woods away from civilization. Her grandfather was what many people would have called a loon since he believed in the old ways and in the lord of the hunt, who ruled over the woods and demanded a blood sacrifice every so often. In Demigod, the main character and her husband return to her now-deceased grandfather’s home to see what’s there and what can be done with it, and end up finding themselves embroiled in a pact that was made between her grandfather and the forest guardian.
MOVIES
thestatetimes.com

Movie Review: “The Martian”

This week’s movie for sci-fi movie night was “The Martian”. The movie follows Mark Watney (Matt Damon), an astronaut who gets left behind on Mars after being presumed dead in a severe storm. When he knows that he’s been left behind, he realizes that he has to act quickly and think outside the box to stay alive. Using limited resources and lots of trial and error, Watney triumphs to stay alive alone on Mars.
MOVIES
sdvoice.info

Movie Review: The Harder They Fall

They’re roughriders. Badasses. Pistol packing outlaws blasting bullets. The setup for this shoot ’em up started with the 2013 short movie They Die by Dawn, the brainchild of Jeymes Samuel, aka “The Bullitts.” He’s a British singer-songwriter, producer and writer/director who is also the brother of the Grammy Award-winning musician Seal. In the past, Samuel would make films to accompany his album releases. They Die… fits that pattern and featured Western characters based on real people: Nat Love, played by Michael K. Williams and Stagecoach Mary portrayed by Erykah Badu. Eight years later, after a perfect gestation period, The Harder They Fall comes to theaters and Netflix and its genius is no fluke. It’s been nurtured by Samuel and co-writer Boaz Yakin (Remember the Titans) who’ve thoughtfully created a wild West tale of biblical proportions with a new cast and additional characters.
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Red Notice

Look: Sometimes, it’s just about watching famous people do cool movie stuff. Sure, I love transportive cinematic experiences and challenging works from idiosyncratic auteurs. But sometimes, I just want to watch remarkably attractive people get out of jams in romantic global locales. “Red Notice,” for example, is about competing art...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Belfast (2021) - Reviewed

While writer-director-actor Kenneth Branagh’s 70mm epic Death on the Nile continues to experience ongoing COVID-19 delays, rather than sit and wait Branagh sprung to action to make what could be his most semi-autobiographical and personal paean to his childhood upbringing yet with Belfast! Set in Belfast, Northern Ireland during the so-called The Troubles which saw a civil war between Irish Catholics and Protestants from 1969 to 1970, the film depicts a pivotal moment in history through the eyes and recollections of a young boy named Buddy (Jude Hill). Co-starring Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, the film is an ensemble slice-of-life through Summer 1969 capturing from start to finish both the upheaval experienced by as well as joys shared by the residents living in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
MOVIES
sanclementetimes.com

At the Movies: ‘Belfast’ Takes International Audiences Back in History

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MOVIES
Echo online

Review: Belfast is an underrated & must-see film

Belfast will wow the audience with an emotional story and excellent filmmaking. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder right? When you see something that you perceive to be beautiful it will take your breath away. Art is one of those beautiful things. Think about a piece of art you either saw at a museum or nowadays online. You remembered that art and that masterpiece stuck with you for days, maybe longer than that. Beautiful filmmaking and storytelling can do the same. When we see a beautiful film, we will talk about it and tell our friends to go and see it. Filmmaking is a beautiful art form and sometimes we as an audience need to sit back and enjoy the art that is shown to us through the acting and the director's vision.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook reviews “Belfast” and “The French Dispatch”

It’s a journey through time with a semi-autobiographical film of the life of a working class family and their young son in 1960s Northern Ireland capital and a “love letter” to journalists in a fictional 20th-century French city through a collection of published stories. Film critic Linda Cook dropped by Local 4 to review “Belfast” and “The French Dispatch.”
MOVIES
New York Post

‘King Richard’ review: Will Smith finally makes a good movie again

Running time: 138 minutes. Rated PG-13 (some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references.) In theaters and on HBO Max. The “Fresh Prince” is dead! Long live the “King!”. Will Smith resuscitates his sagging acting career with “King Richard,” an engrossing and unusual (in a good way)...
TENNIS
Variety

‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Review: A Telling Look at the Tramp, Onscreen and Off

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an alluring title for a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in the history of the planet. (I could be wrong in that assessment; I wasn’t around in 1230 or 5600 B.C. But I’ll stand by it.) The title suggests that we’re going to get an unvarnished look at the man behind the curtain — the brilliant and complicated human being that Charlie Chaplin was, a charmer and a scoundrel, a sweetheart and a monster, not to mention a celebrity of scandalous appetites. All of that is covered, quite ingeniously,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy