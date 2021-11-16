Review: "Belfast" is a solid feel-good movie

Welcome to the B reel with this one but in a sort of interesting way since while Demigod wasn’t a great movie it did have a decent buildup to something that might have been easy to accept back in the 80s and 90s. So let’s call it a throwback to simpler times and say that it was a good idea that might not have been able to scrape up a big enough budget to be much else. The whole story revolves around the return of a woman to her birthplace in the Black Forest of Germany, far out in the woods away from civilization. Her grandfather was what many people would have called a loon since he believed in the old ways and in the lord of the hunt, who ruled over the woods and demanded a blood sacrifice every so often. In Demigod, the main character and her husband return to her now-deceased grandfather’s home to see what’s there and what can be done with it, and end up finding themselves embroiled in a pact that was made between her grandfather and the forest guardian.

