Investors once believed that Qualcomm‘s fortunes rose and fell with Apple iPhone, which uses a key modem chip from the San Diego company to connect to mobile data networks. But as Qualcomm prepares for an investor presentation on Tuesday where it will outline plans to land its chips in everything from virtual reality headsets to self-driving cars to telecommunications gear, analysts said a looming loss of Apple, which is working on its own chips to replace Qualcomm’s, might not matter much to Qualcomm’s profits.

