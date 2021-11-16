Wall Street workers set for highest bonuses since 2009

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. With surging coronavirus infections across the country, Austria has become the first western European nation to reimpose a national lockdown on its citizens since COVID-19 vaccines became widely available. The unpopular measure will shutter restaurants, bars, theaters, Christmas markets and non-essential shops for 10 days initially, but could be expanded to as many as 20 as intensive care beds run short. The government has also made it compulsory for all citizens to get vaccinated as of Feb. 1. Austria has the lowest vaccination rate in western Europe, with 66% of its population fully vaccinated, though that compares to 59% in the U.S.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO