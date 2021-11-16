ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street workers set for highest bonuses since 2009

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Year-end bonuses for Wall Street staffers are set to be the highest since 2009 this year, with investment bankers and equities traders in line for the biggest bonuses, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Tuesday. Overall, incentives at the end of this year, which...

