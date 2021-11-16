Rep. Cori Bush says white supremacists shot at Ferguson protesters, but chief not aware of incident

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush confirmed last week she will run for a second term representing Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. "I’m excited to be celebrating our re-election campaign because Congress should have people who come from our communities, who have actually lived our struggles, who have marched in our streets,” Bush said in a prepared statement. “My mission is to do the very most for the people of St. Louis, starting with those who have the very least. We have already achieved so much in less than a year, and I know that together, not even the sky is our limit.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO