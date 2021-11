The midseason finale of New Amsterdam is just days away, and the latest episode finally dropped the news on Leyla that Bloom had crossed a major line to get her the fifth ED slot as a resident at the hospital, but not because her girlfriend came clean out of a desire to tell the truth. No, Leyla is in on the secret thanks to Reynolds, who accidentally tipped her off when simply trying to praise her for a job well done in surgery. Jocko Sims, who plays Reynolds, opened up to CinemaBlend about the new kind of relationship drama on the way because of the reveal, and his character’s role in it.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO