“It’s insane. It’s infuriating”: George Clooney unloads on deadly ‘Rust’ set shooting

By Stephen Iervolino
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar winning actor and producer George Clooney virtually sat down with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast Monday and discussed last month’s fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when star and producer Alec Baldwin fired...



