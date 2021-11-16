“It’s insane. It’s infuriating”: George Clooney unloads on deadly ‘Rust’ set shooting

Everything is fine – the rumors about the alleged crises with his wife are okay (but what crises!), The paparazzi are okay and even the thousand recaps on his love stories of the past (we can not resist) – what George Clooney does not like is that the tabloids publish photos of his children without consent. He had already mentioned it in the past, but this time he said it in black and white giving a nice grooming to the Daily Mail and by sending a formal letter to various newspapers in which he expressly asks that they “refrain” from “putting the faces of our children in publications”. Strict but fair, we could say: nowadays privacy – especially that of minors – should be a value to be protected.

