The Miami Dolphins were able to notch their first win since the first week of the season and while the victory ends a losing streak, it wasn’t much to cheer about. I know, we should shut up and accept the positive, the Miami Dolphins beat the Texans and when the final second ticked off, I yelled as loud as I could from the upper level of Hard Rock Stadium. The fans cheered around us and clapped and yelled but it still felt, unsatisfying.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO