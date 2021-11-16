ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Made In Chelsea: Are We Witnessing The Start of Miles’ Redemption Arc?

By Aaliyah Harry
Grazia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night on Made in Chelsea we picked up where we left off – right in the thick of the drama. This week we saw a Miles Nazaire/ Harvey Armstrong /Emily Blackwell showdown and Olivia Bentley making the biggest U-turn on earth by confessing her love for Tristan Phipps (meanwhile fans...

graziadaily.co.uk

heatworld

Made in Chelsea: who is Inga Valentiner and is she dating Liv Bentley?

Since joining Made in Chelsea earlier this year, Inga Valentiner has caused quite the splash in SW3. Introduced as a friend of Tiffany Watson's and with a history with both Miles Nazaire and Julius Cowdrey, Inga walked right into the drama from the get go. To add to this she's also become (very) good friends with Liv Bentley, leading some to speculate on the nature of their relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Made in Chelsea: Emily Is Not Overreacting, Harvey Is Gaslighting Her

Made In Chelsea returned last night and as usual, it was not short of drama. We watched Liv and Tristan showdown, a confrontation between Ruby and new girl Sarrah, and Emily and Harvey hashed out their issues. Emily and Harvey have been a mostly solid couple throughout the show, with...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Digby and Inga from E4's Made in Chelsea dating?

Digby and Inga seem to be cosying up on season 22 of Made in Chelsea, and we’ve got all the tea…. Made in Chelsea returned back to our screens last month for their 22nd season. The E4 reality TV show follows the lives and loves of a group of socially elite young adults living in Chelsea.
TV & VIDEOS
heatworld

Emily Blackwell: who is the Made in Chelsea star and YouTuber?

Since joining Made in Chelsea back in 2016, Emily Blackwell has been a staple of the show, bringing her fair share of drama (especially this series). Th3 model turned reality TV star even has friends in high places - from Kate Moss' younger sister Lottie Moss to Made in Chelsea veteran Georgia (Toff) Toffolo.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Emily Blackwell
realitytitbit.com

Cost and how to buy Harvey Armstrong's beer on Made in Chelsea

Harvey Armstrong is best known for being a reality star on E4’s Made in Chelsea. However, he’s got a special talent up his sleeve: beer. That’s not drinking the beverage like you may see on the show. No, it’s actually running his own beer company business called Prime Time Lager.
DRINKS
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
WORLD
#Mic
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Stuns Fans With Gorgeous New Picture

Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Singer Sofia Urista Apologized For Urinating On A Male Fan’s Face During Her Show

New York-based cover band, Brass Against, Sofia Urista, spoke out after receiving backlash from one of her shows. Earlier this month, Sofia performed at a music festival in Daytona. While on stage, she told the audience she had to “relieve” herself. Then she brought a male fan on stage and told him to lie down. She performed a rendition of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up,” and urinated on the male fan. Take a look:
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Drama to the AMAs Red Carpet in Gold Mask, Veil & Long Black Gown

Cardi B’s fashion looks never disappoint. If she is expected to arrive anywhere, you can guarantee it will be a moment. Such was the case tonight when the chart-topping artist arrived on the red carpet at the American Music Awards wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Cardi wore a sleek black floor-length halter gown that featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline. She took her look up a notch by accessorizing with a gold mask. It was almost as if she was in disguise as her face was completely covered. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper completed her outfit with gold chandelier earrings and long black gloves that...
CELEBRITIES

