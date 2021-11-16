Qualcomm expands partnership with BMW for automated driving

COLUMBIA, S.C. — BMW Manufacturing has announced the company will be expanding operations in Spartanburg County with the construction of a new $100 million logistics center. The new nearly 1-million-square-foot facility, constructed by BMW's development partner Becknell Industrial, will be located on 120 acres off Freeman Farm Road and offer opportunity for future expansion. As part of the project -- and to minimize the impact of truck traffic in the area -- two private bridges will be constructed to connect the new logistics center to the BMW Campus. One bridge will go over Freeman Farm Road, the other over I-85.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO