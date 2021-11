This is not a fun time really to be a Texas football fan. New head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t have this team trending in the right direction at the moment, and plenty of change appears to be on the horizon for next offseason. It seems almost like a sure thing that Texas will be hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal hard next offseason to try and find players that are a better fit with the culture Sark wants to establish, and for the new schemes in place on each side of the ball.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO