11_16_21 Five at Five Headlines and Business Update

Like the viral video that inspired it, Peacock’s Bel-Air is leaning into the dramatic side of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s premise. The series, based on Will Smith’s 1990s NBC sitcom, released its first teaser Tuesday, featuring Smith giving a dramatic reading of some of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song’s lyrics. It features Will (Jabari Banks) falling into a pool where he’s surrounded by pieces of his life in Philadelphia — including basketballs and a trophy — and swims toward a crown. “At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family,”...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO