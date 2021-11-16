ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Wheel of Time' Suffers From Too Much Story, Told Too Hurriedly: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video’s new television series “The Wheel of Time,” based on the series of novels by Robert Jordan, draws upon a rich, deep history. Or so this viewer, unfamiliar with Jordan’s work, was left to presume when the show began with Rosamund Pike explaining the backstory and the stakes in...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Madden
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Daniel Henney
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
Volante

Rachel Review: “The Eternals” tackles too much and fails

As Marvel continues its Phase Four series, they are expanding their universe fast. It has all been exciting, until now. On Friday, “The Eternals” was finally released to the public and has led to controversy and poor responses. The Eternals is about an alien race called Eternals and their mission...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Shrink Next Door’ TV Review: An Interesting, Unsettling True Story Is Stretched Too Thin In A Forgettable Series

The story of Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and Martin Markowitz is tragic and infuriating. The New York psychiatrist used his position of power over patient Markowitz to manipulate him to a startling, almost unprecedented degree. First, the doctor started by merely playing mind games with him but went so far as to eventually taking over his life, even moving into his home in the Hamptons and basically turning Martin into his servant. The story really broke when a neighbor assumed Martin was a maintenance worker at the home next door and learned his identity and how much he was being manipulated. Honestly, if that new neighbor hadn’t been an investigative journalist, Marty would probably still be doing handywork around his own home for the doctor who had taken over his life. It’s the kind of disturbing true story that makes for a popular podcast, which is what happened with “The Shrink Next Door” in 2019, and it’s the kind of story that could have made for a fantastic dark comedy feature film. However, stories like this don’t become feature films in the 2020s, they become streaming TV original series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Tv News#Television#Amazon Prime Video
TVLine

The Wheel of Time Episode 3 Recap: New Friends and Foes Enter the Fray — But Is It Too Little, Too Late?

One of the central appeals of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time is how the late author managed to make his fantasy world feel both huge and small at the same time. It’s a tricky feat Prime Video’s adaptation struggledto pull off during its first two episodes. But with Episode 3, titled “A Place of Safety,” the showrunners manage to convey that epic yet intimate scope using a technique I honestly didn’t expect to see. The best shows, fantasy or otherwise, know when to expand their horizons and become about something deeper and wider than the original hooks they employ early...
TV SERIES
cvindependent.com

Too Much Homage: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Ruins the Promise of an Original Story by Going Crazy With Tributes to the Original

Jason Reitman tries to do his father, Ivan, proud with his take on busting ghosts, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Alas, he overdoes the fanboy elements, similar to what happened with the final Star Wars installment. Just call this The Rise of Ghostbuster. Ivan, of course, directed the original—an irreverent, out-of-nowhere comedy classic...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Laredo Morning Times

Roberto Patino to Develop ‘Nocterra’ Series Under Netflix Overall Deal

Netflix announced a multi-year overall deal with Roberto Patino, the writer and producer known for his work on series including “DMZ,” “Westworld” and “Sons of Anarchy. Under the agreement, Patino will set up his own production banner titled Analog Inc., which will focus on original development for series and other...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma &...
MOVIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 30 premieres (including the highly anticipated Hawkeye; the returns of Gossip Girl and Saved by the Bell; and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy