'The Wheel of Time' Suffers From Too Much Story, Told Too Hurriedly: TV Review

The story of Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and Martin Markowitz is tragic and infuriating. The New York psychiatrist used his position of power over patient Markowitz to manipulate him to a startling, almost unprecedented degree. First, the doctor started by merely playing mind games with him but went so far as to eventually taking over his life, even moving into his home in the Hamptons and basically turning Martin into his servant. The story really broke when a neighbor assumed Martin was a maintenance worker at the home next door and learned his identity and how much he was being manipulated. Honestly, if that new neighbor hadn’t been an investigative journalist, Marty would probably still be doing handywork around his own home for the doctor who had taken over his life. It’s the kind of disturbing true story that makes for a popular podcast, which is what happened with “The Shrink Next Door” in 2019, and it’s the kind of story that could have made for a fantastic dark comedy feature film. However, stories like this don’t become feature films in the 2020s, they become streaming TV original series.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO