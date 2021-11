” will premiere all eight episodes on Jan. 21, 2022 and released a trailer for it. The series follows 20-something roommates — Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), who are on the autism spectrum — as they strive to get jobs, make friends and fall in love. The trailer features each of the roommates tackling their goals, with the help of family and friends along the way. “I think you are such a beautiful person that you shouldn’t have to hide who you are,” says their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon) to Jack. “That makes me want to throw up,” he responds.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO