Movies

Harry Potter 'Return to Hogwarts' Special to Reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint for HBO Max

By Todd Spangler
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Hogwarts wizarding trio are reuniting to recount their adventures from two decades ago. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight “Harry Potter” films for the first time in an HBO Max retrospective special to celebrate the anniversary...

