‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed with Breakthrough COVID Case

 6 days ago
Derek Hough took to Instagram today to reveal he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge told followers, “I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong. But I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine.”

He continued, "I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just wanted to send a lotta love out there to all. Stay safe."

Hough did not mention if he will be quarantining next week during the “DWTS” finals, but he did mention his Las Vegas show “No Limit,” noting that this week’s shows will be rescheduled.

Derek isn’t the first “DWTS” star to get a breakthrough case of COVID. Cheryl Burke and her partner Cody Rigsby both battled the coronavirus, and the show had to get creative with their dances. In one episode, they competed using footage from a rehearsal. The following week, they performed virtually from home.

The “DWTS” finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Comments / 34

Wanda Atkinson
5d ago

Prayers that they All Will Be Safe without Any "Deaths", we may have "Rising Cases", but Our Death Ratio from "2019 have Dropped; I Feel We All are in A Better Ratio in "2021 going into 2022", than We were back in 2019!! I just "Keep Praying", We will get this under Better Control where we can Enjoy Life much Safer!!! God Bless All...Amen for Years "21& New Year 22"!!! ❤ ❤ Be Safe Out Here...Happy Holidays...Amen

Reply(1)
4
Darlene Kinsey
5d ago

you would have been better off not taking the shots at all that's probably what gave you out of covid 19. I don't trust any vaccines they have out there

Reply(2)
5
