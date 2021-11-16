ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation set to spoil holidays for struggling U.S. families

By Bloomberg News
 6 days ago

Retailers are forecasting a record holiday spending season. But for one in 10 Americans, prices rising at the fastest pace in 30 years will dampen the Christmas spirit. Inflation is especially taking a toll on lower-income families, who spend roughly a third of their earnings on essentials like food and energy....

101 WIXX

U.S. families plan big holiday celebrations with COVID-19 shots in arms

(Reuters) – Tanya Primiani will host 12 people around a long Thanksgiving table in her Silver Spring, Maryland home on Thursday, a boisterous scene she looks forward to welcoming after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the size of last year’s gathering. Her parents are coming from Montreal, driving across the recently...
SILVER SPRING, MD
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Now inflation is impacting the U.S. 'readiness' for WAR: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders measure to help struggling military families pay for food and housing amid soaring prices

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday warned that rising prices for housing and food were affecting the readiness of U.S. armed forces. Inflation has emerged as one of the biggest issues facing the Biden administration, as ordinary Americans complain about the price of everyday items - from gas to bread.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Weekly Comic: Inflation Set to Bite

Investing.com -- The surge in inflation that accompanied this year’s reopening of economies across the world has been higher and lasted longer than expected. The good news is that it is still more likely than not that most of the factors driving it will unwind in the course of next year. The bad news is that it is likely to get worse in the short term, putting policymakers across the world under the kind of pressure that can easily lead to mistakes.
BUSINESS
FOX59

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That estimate by Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more […]
ADVOCACY
spectrumnews1.com

Eggflation: Local bakery struggles with inflated ingredient prices

GREEN BAY, Wis.— Liz Rehberg loves to feed people. That’s why she opened The Bakery in Green Bay. “Seeing how excited people are about their food and things they wanted to try,” she said while making an order of salted caramel thumbprint cookies. “Or hearing people say, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever eaten.’”
GREEN BAY, WI
fox29.com

Inflation squeeze hitting U.S. consumers right before holiday season

With the holiday season fast approaching, prices on seasonal staples continue to climb as the U.S. grapples with ongoing supply chain issues. Financial expert Jocelyn Wright joins Good Day Philadelphia with more on how consumers should brace for inflation costs.
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
local21news.com

Inflation affecting holiday shopping

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — As the holidays come near, Americans continue to face the effects of supply chain issues. Shoppers can expect to see some high prices along with shortages. FOX56’s Melanie Zayas joins us live with more on how people are embracing the holiday shopping season. Inflation...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security COLA increase: Seniors say stimulus needed as grocery store, home heating costs skyrocket

Will seniors get a stimulus check or added bonus beyond the COLA increase in 2022?. In October the Social Security Administration announced the largest cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase in decades. The 5.9% increase was based on a number of factors — including the rate of inflation over the last 12 months. The cost of living adjustment represented the biggest single-year jump in 40 years.
BUSINESS

