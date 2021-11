The CheckMate 204 study showed overall survival benefit of combination nivolumab/ipilimumab to patients with melanoma brain metastases. An immunotherapy combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) demonstrated overall survival (OS) benefit in patients with melanoma and brain metastases, according to a press release from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.1 The final results of the immune checkpoint inhibitor combination’s effectiveness, especially against asymptomatic metastases, were published in The Lancet Oncology.2.

