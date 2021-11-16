ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Central Banks Globally Add More Gold in Q3

schiffgold.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral banks globally added 69 tons of gold to their reserves in the third quarter, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. This contrasts with a net decrease in reserves of over 10 tons in Q3 2020. Net gold buying by central banks reached 393 tons at...

schiffgold.com

Comments / 0

Related
schiffgold.com

Silver Demand Expected to Exceed 1 Billion Ounces in 2021

Every key area of silver demand is forecast to rise in 2021, according to the Silver Institute’s Interim Silver Market Review. The institute projects silver demand will come in at 1.029 billion ounces this year. That would mark the first year demand has exceeded 1 billion ounces since 2015. Industrial...
MARKETS
AFP

Brazil's Nubank shakes up market with IPO, funky beats

With 48 million clients, pop star Anitta on its board and a viral ad set to the beats of Brazilian funk, Nubank, a new digital-only bank, is shaking up the market in Brazil -- and now eying a $50 billion entry on Wall Street. Adding to the bank's pop-culture pull, it appointed Brazilian superstar singer Anitta to its board of directors in June.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Poland Plans to Add Another 100 Tons of Gold to Its Reserves

During a recent interview, Bank of Poland President Adam Glapiński said the central bank plans to add 100 tons of gold to its reserves in 2022. In 2018, the National Bank of Poland began aggressively adding gold to its reserves. Through the first half of 2019, the Polish central bank added more than 100 tons of gold, nearly doubling its reserves.
WORLD
95.5 FM WIFC

Fed’s Clarida: global central banks should not coordinate policy

(Reuters) -Central banks in different countries can usefully share analysis and may adopt similar policies in response to common global shocks, but explicit coordination would likely do more harm than good, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Friday. “Adopting formal global monetary policy cooperation could plausibly erode central...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schiff
investing.com

Gold Down as Investors Focus on Central Bank Monetary Policies

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia, but a weakening dollar and U.S. bond yields retreating from a three-week high capped the yellow metal’s losses. Gold futures inched down 0.09% to $1,868.60 by 11:38 PM ET (4:38 AM GMT) after climbing to a record over-five-month high on Wednesday. The dollar, which normally moves inversely to gold, inched down on Thursday but remained near a 16-month high.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Will Erdogan get more cuts? Four questions for Turkey's central bank

LONDON/ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to deliver more interest rate cuts on Thursday - a move that President Tayyip Erdogan will likely cheer but which analysts warn could lift inflation higher and accelerate the demise of the lira. The currency has suffered a steep selloff...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Peru’s central bank joins global push to develop a digital currency

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru is joining the global push to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC), central bank President Julio Velarde said on Tuesday, as policymakers worldwide seek to keep pace with fast-spreading cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a conference with business leaders in Lima, Velarde said that Peru’s central bank...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Analysts are looking for more upside in gold

(Kitco News) - Bloomberg recently released an article outlining a bullish case for the yellow metal. In the article, the analysts look at inflation in comparison to real interest rates and some technical factors that could push up the price of the precious metal. The article said, "gold may outperform...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Holdings#Gold Reserves#The World Gold Council#The Reserve Bank Of India#Wgc
theedgemarkets.com

Gold retreats as cautious investors eye central banks' next move

BENGALURU (Nov 15): Gold prices eased on Monday (Nov 15), slipping from a more than five-month peak hit in the previous session, as cautious investors assessed if rising inflation would prompt a more aggressive response by central banks. Spot gold fell 0.3% to US$1,858.73 (about RM7,731.39) per ounce by 0444...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold miners’ Q3 2021 fundamentals

The gold miners’ stocks are surging dramatically, despite the Fed starting to slow its epic money printing. Heavy gold-futures selling exhausted itself leading into this QE taper, paving the way for strong mean-reversion rebounds in gold and gold stocks. This sector’s latest Q3’21 earnings season is just wrapping up, revealing whether gold miners’ underlying fundamentals still support much-higher stock prices ahead.
METAL MINING
pymnts

Philippines Central Bank Exploring Regional Payment Network

Philippine central bank Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is looking into creating a cross-border payment network across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, according to an ABS-CBN News report on Friday (Nov. 12). BSP already has an agreement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to talk about allowing and regulating cross-border...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

US central bank warns China's property problem could hurt global economy

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): The United States central bank has warned that China's ongoing property woes could elevate financial stresses in China, which could further strain global financial markets and negatively affect the United States. In its biannual report on financial stability, the Federal reserve pointed specifically to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Qatar
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Markets Insider

Larry Summers warns global markets are bracing for Japan-style stagnation with central banks' policy levers at risk

Global financial markets are pricing in expectations of slow economic growth and low real interest rates, said Larry Summers, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday. The former US Treasury Secretary warned that could suggest a return to "secular stagnation, or Japanization." Japanization refers to conditions that have kept the Japanese...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold moves higher on inflationary concerns and accommodative central banks

Now for the third day in a row, gold has scored significant gains. As of 4:25 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December contract is currently up $9.50, or 0.53%, and fixed at $1826.40. Silver has also shown significant gains today, with the most active December contract up $0.388, or 1.61%, and is currently fixed at $24.545. While dollar weakness is a definite contributor to today’s gains in the precious metals, it is inflationary concerns and central banks globally maintaining an extremely accommodative monetary policy that is the driving force behind gold’s recent moves. The dollar declined a total of 0.287 points, or 0.30%, with the dollar index currently fixed at 94.035.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Gold Remains Firm in Near-term as Central Banks Downplayed Rate Hike Expectations

Gold price consolidates at the highest level in 2 months. Its recent rally has been driven by major banks’ attempt to tame rate hike expectations. We expect its strength to remain in the near-term. However, elevated inflation would eventually force central banks to reduce monetary stimulus and increase the policy rate, leading to decline in the yellow metal’s price.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Comex Vaults See Another Big Fall in Inventory

This analysis focuses on gold and silver within the Comex/CME futures exchange. See the article What is the Comex? for more detail. The charts and tables below specifically analyze the physical stock/inventory data at the Comex to show the physical movement of metal into and out of Comex vaults. Registered...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Lundin Gold more than doubles net income in Q3 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Of the total quarterly gold production, 76,837 oz were produced as a concentrate and 30,826 oz as doré....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy