Central Banks Globally Add More Gold in Q3

Now for the third day in a row, gold has scored significant gains. As of 4:25 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December contract is currently up $9.50, or 0.53%, and fixed at $1826.40. Silver has also shown significant gains today, with the most active December contract up $0.388, or 1.61%, and is currently fixed at $24.545. While dollar weakness is a definite contributor to today’s gains in the precious metals, it is inflationary concerns and central banks globally maintaining an extremely accommodative monetary policy that is the driving force behind gold’s recent moves. The dollar declined a total of 0.287 points, or 0.30%, with the dollar index currently fixed at 94.035.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO