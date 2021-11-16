Consumers advised to not eat Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach or Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach with a best by date on or around 10/23/2021 due to E. coli
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) are working with the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health agencies in other states on an ongoing investigation of an outbreak of E. coli O157 infections associated with...www.foodpoisonjournal.com
