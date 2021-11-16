ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rains bring flooding and mudslides to the Pacific Northwest and Canada

By Joe Hernandez - NPR
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a severe weather state...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Photos from space show widespread flooding in western Washington and Canada

Heavy rain swept across the Pacific Northwest in mid-November, causing major flooding in cities across western Washington and Canada. Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted a NASA photo on Nov. 17 of Vancouver showing a sandy colored plume of sediment stretching from the Fraser River and into the Strait of Georgia as a result of recent flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Queen sends message of support to residents stranded by floods in BC

Queen Elizabeth has issued a statement of support to the people of British Columbia who have suffered as a result of massive flooding in the province. "My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recover and rebuilding. I am grateful for the tireless work of the many first responders and volunteers who continue to provide comfort and support to their fellow Canadians during this difficult time," the statement said. At least four people have died in the flooding, and thousands more are stranded...
ENVIRONMENT
SpaceRef

Severe Flooding In The Pacific Northwest

Torrential rain in the Pacific Northwest spurred deadly floods and mudslides that have damaged infrastructure and isolated communities in Canada and the United States. Much of the rain fell from November 13-15, 2021, the product of a potent atmospheric river that took aim at the region and added more moisture to already saturated soils.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy