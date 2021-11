The Leonid meteor shower is set to light up the skies above the UK.The shooting star display will peak before the dawn on Wednesday night. But it may be visible before and after that.As with other meteor showers, no particular equipment is required and the show should be visible with the naked eye. The best way to increase the viewing experience is to get away from sources of night pollution and give your eyes the opportunity to adjust to the dark.The Leonids, usually fast, bright meteors, are associated with Comet Tempel-Tuttle.The point where they appear to stream from is at the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO