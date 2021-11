Right now, the push to pass federal paid family and medical leave in the United States is basically everywhere. While the federal government is on the cusp of passing a four-week plan that would cover workers who don’t already have state plans or a plan through their place of work, its passage in Biden’s Build Back Better Plan — though totally necessary — is far from guaranteed. And because it’s such a hot-button topic, constant arguments against enacting the policy are nearly everywhere. But a new study shows that some of the opposition to the program — some conservatives and business groups say that federally guaranteed paid family leave has come from business groups that say that small businesses will be hurt or even forced to close, if they have to pay employees not to work.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO