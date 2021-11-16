Cold night ahead

Thanksgiving week got out to a cold start following the passage of a blustery cold front on Sunday evening. Will the cold be sticking around for the holiday?. Cold remains the main headline in our weather tonight as we settle deeper into the air mass that arrived on Sunday evening. Clearing skies will leave us free of any rain or snow showers, but also without the benefit of natural insulation to hold our temperatures in check. Readings will take a sharp dive into the low 20 for most of us overnight, but our northern communities will likely wake up to temperatures in the upper teens!

