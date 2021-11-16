ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold night ahead

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 6 days ago

One of the coldest nights so far this season is on deck! Twenties for most, teens for...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIVI-TV

Rain and snow head to the valley on Tuesday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Chilly but relatively average conditions push through southwestern Idaho at the beginning of the week. Monday’s high temperature of 48 degrees falls right in line with seasonal averages. Overnight temperatures are well below freezing through Thursday so for those of you who park outside it’s time to keep the ice scrapers handy in your trunk!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
brproud.com

Monday Night: Chilly night ahead; Cold front on Thanksgiving

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly overnight. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Some spots north and east of Baton Rouge will likely drop into the upper 30s. Tuesday: Sunny and cool with highs only in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wtoc.com

MONDAY | Foggy morning ahead of a strong cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s foggy this morning with area of low visibility; especially south of the Altamaha River and across the Savannah and Lowcountry. Areas of dense fog are possible through the morning commute; lifting after 8 a.m. or so gradually. A partly, to mostly, cloudy sky is in...
SAVANNAH, GA
News 12

Cold front settles in ahead of sunny Thanksgiving in Connecticut

News 12 meteorologists say to prepare for a cold front as the temperature dwindles down. NEW: Overnight it will clear out, but it will also become windy and colder by morning with lows in the 20s. Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies, but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the low-40s and wind chills in the 30s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNEM

Cold sunshine ahead of Thankgiving

Thanksgiving week got out to a cold start following the passage of a blustery cold front on Sunday evening. Will the cold be sticking around for the holiday?. Cold remains the main headline in our weather tonight as we settle deeper into the air mass that arrived on Sunday evening. Clearing skies will leave us free of any rain or snow showers, but also without the benefit of natural insulation to hold our temperatures in check. Readings will take a sharp dive into the low 20 for most of us overnight, but our northern communities will likely wake up to temperatures in the upper teens!
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Cool start to the week

The week starts cooler but a warm up is expected for Thanksgiving. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “A cold front is moving through the area this morning with a little rain. The rain is moving toward the south and will be…
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

Cold and dry to start ahead of the rain

It was a dry and chilly weekend, but some changes are about to take shape. The cold air isn't going anywhere though. In fact, temperatures at this hour (10:00pm) are in the mid-upper 30s. They'll continue to drop and bottom out in the lower 30s for some of us. Take that coat with you tomorrow!
SEATTLE, WA
mynbc5.com

Another Vermont ski resort delays opening day amid mild temperatures

BOLTON, Vt. — Another Vermont ski resort has postponed its planned opening day, citing abnormally mild temperatures across the region that will limit snowmaking opportunities. In an email sent Monday afternoon, Bolton Valley Resort said it plans to open trails to the public on Saturday, Dec. 4. That date is...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy