Premier League

Injury Update: Roberto Firmino To Return Before AFCON

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been confirmed to be missing until around mid-December, according to reports.

The Brazilian was substituted in the Reds' 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid after replacing Sadio Mane himself at half-time.

Firmino has been in red-hot form this season, scoring six goals in 11 matches including a hattrick against Watford.

According to The Athletic, the Brazilian is set to return in mid-December - which probably comes as good news to Liverpool fans who thought he may be missing for when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were away at the African Cup of Nations.

Liverpool were facing the prospect of starting Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi for the entirety of the January period where the players were missing, so the fact Firmino will be available is huge for Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff.

He won't be available, of course, for Liverpool's match with Arsenal - but the Reds have been given valuable boosts today with the return of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane to training.

They are still waiting on Andy Robertson, who sustained an injury playing for Scotland.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Liverpool are handed a fresh injury scare as Sadio Mane limps off during Senegal game... with Roberto Firmino already out of action for Jurgen Klopp's side

Liverpool were handed a fresh injury scare as Sadio Mane limped off during Senegal's clash against Togo. The forward was substituted for Villarreal's Boulaye Dia in the 28th minute, after showing signs of pain following an aerial challenge. Mane was seen sitting on the turf unable to continue with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool need one more key signing up top to ease the transition from ageing triumvirate of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, says Jamie Carragher as he warns impact of Diogo Jota is not enough on its own

Jurgen Klopp must look to fresh faces to prepare for the break up of his world class attacking triumverate, according to Jamie Carragher. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have all propelled Liverpool to new heights over the past four years, with the trio producing a devastating partnership that has helped the club to both domestic and European glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

FSG Fail Jurgen Klopp Once Again As Liverpool Are Unlikely To Buy In January Despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita Off To AFCON

Liverpool look unlikely to add to the injury hit squad in January despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita leaving for AFCON, which will be another let down by FSG. Let's be honest, Jurgen Klopp has worked miracles to not only assemble the team he has but also to be successful with the backing he has had since joining the Reds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
James Milner
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Takumi Minamino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid#Soccer#Brazilian#Reds#Arsenal
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool And PSG Given Encouragement In Transfer Hunt For Lille's Canada International Jonathan David - Mbappe Replacement?

According to a report Liverpool have been given encouragement in the transfer race for Lille's Canada international Jonathan David. It appears however that PSG are also interested in the player. Liverpool were linked to the player back in August by TSN Sports journalist Matthew Scianitti who claimed David was 'very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
273
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

