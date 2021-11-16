Injury Update: Roberto Firmino To Return Before AFCON

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been confirmed to be missing until around mid-December, according to reports.

The Brazilian was substituted in the Reds' 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid after replacing Sadio Mane himself at half-time.

Firmino has been in red-hot form this season, scoring six goals in 11 matches including a hattrick against Watford.

According to The Athletic, the Brazilian is set to return in mid-December - which probably comes as good news to Liverpool fans who thought he may be missing for when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were away at the African Cup of Nations.

Liverpool were facing the prospect of starting Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi for the entirety of the January period where the players were missing, so the fact Firmino will be available is huge for Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff.

He won't be available, of course, for Liverpool's match with Arsenal - but the Reds have been given valuable boosts today with the return of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane to training.

They are still waiting on Andy Robertson, who sustained an injury playing for Scotland.

