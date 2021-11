The Land Trust of Virginia has obtained a conservation easement on the 60-acre Lovettsville Game Club property. The property, located northwest of Lovettsville, is owned and operated by the Lovettsville Game Protection Association, and will now be restricted from development and used to promote its mission to“benefit wildlife and the community, to unite landowners, sportsmen, and citizens in an effort to restore and preserve wildlife, all directed toward providing the community with better and more worthwhile sports and recreation activities.”

