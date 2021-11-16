ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Flash’ Showrunner Promises ‘Armageddon’ Has Happy Ending but It Will ‘Almost Kill Everyone’

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The Flash” kicks off its eighth season on Tuesday night with the first of five episodes in its massive “Armageddon” event. But showrunner Eric Wallace wants to make one thing clear — this is definitely not a crossover event, as the Arrowverse has done in the past. “I know...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

The Flash and The Atom Brace for 'Armageddon' in Photos From 5-Part Team-Up Event Opener

Ray Palmer aka The Atom is here to lend The Flash a big hand in a first flurry of photos from the speedster series’ five-part “Armageddon” event. Kicking off Season 8 of The CW’s The Flash on Nov. 16 at 8/7c, the team-up event — airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights — finds Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen recruiting a cavalcade of superfriends including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow) as well as Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (from Supergirl), Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (from Arrow), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi (from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event). That assembly of heroes will face an extraterrestrial threat led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero, while Arrowverse vets Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective villainous roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk. Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV & VIDEOS
flashtvnews.com

The Flash “Armageddon, Part 3” Description: Guest Stars Assemble!

Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) all appear in the November 30 episode of The Flash which is called “Armageddon, Part 3!” We don’t have photos yet but here’s how the episode is described; look for it November 30 on The CW.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.02 - Armageddon, Part 2 - Press Release

"Armageddon, Part 2" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING - Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#802). Original airdate 11/23/2021.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Cress Williams
spoilertv.com

The Flash: Armageddon - Round Table - Preview

The Flash is kicking off its Season 8 return with a five-episode event beginning on Tuesday, November 16th. “Armageddon” is being touted as a star-studded, superhero event. In crossover fashion, we are poised to see heroes from across our favorite comic book shows like Batwoman, Supergirl and Black Lightning! Join us in discussing our hopes, do’s and don’ts and all things Flash related.
TV SERIES
channelguidemag.com

Tuesday, Nov. 16: ‘The Flash’ Season Premieres With Two-Part ‘Armageddon’ Event

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

How ‘The Flash’ Boss Chose Which Arrowverse Characters Would Appear in ‘Armageddon’

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the Flash is gonna need a lot of help. Good thing Barry Allen (Grant Gustin, above) has a whole Arrowverse to pull from when Season 8 kicks off with a five-part event titled “Armageddon.” The Scarlet Speedster and wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), face their greatest challenge to date when a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran) arrives in Central City.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Faces Despero in New "Armageddon, Part 2" Photos

The CW has released new photos for "Armageddon, Part 2", the upcoming second episode of the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicks off Season 8 of The Flash. While there aren't many photos for the episode, the ones released are giving us our best look yet at Despero (Tony Curran) as the photos show Despero and The Flash (Grant Gustin) apparently facing off - or at least having a somewhat tense conversation.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showrunner#Happy Ending#Armageddon#Arrowverse#Justice League
SuperHeroHype

Grant Gustin Talks Black Lightning’s Return in The Flash: Armageddon

Grant Gustin Talks Black Lightning’s Return in The Flash: Armageddon. The upcoming eighth season of The Flash won’t bring back just Barry Allen, but plenty of more familiar faces from the Arrowverse. In addition to Brandon Routh’s Dr. Ray Palmer, fans will see Cress Williams’ Jefferson Pierce returning on-screen. Williams portrayed Black Lightning for the entire four-season run at The CW. The series wrapped up in May, but it seems that Freeland’s vigilante has a few more storylines to complete. The happiest about Williams’ return was his fellow actor Grant Gustin, who revealed that some of the scenes shot together took place in the Hall of Justice.
TV SERIES
sunnysidesun.com

‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin on the All-Star ‘Armageddon’ Get-Together

The Flash is back and he’s only got five weeks to save the world. For the launch of his eighth season, our boy Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is gathering a group of Arrowverse alums and all-stars for “Armageddon,” a five-episode battle against DC Comics’ villainous psychic alien Despero (Tony Curran).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says Fans Should Rewatch the Green Arrow & The Canaries Backdoor Pilot Before "Armageddon"

The Flash returns on Tuesday with the first part of its five-part "Armageddon" event that kicks off The CW series' eighth season and, as part of the event, a number of familiar faces will be returning to help Barry Allen/Team Flash (Grant Gustin) to deal with this latest catastrophic threat, including Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara). The character was last seen in the series finale of Arrow, "Fadeout", attending her father's funeral, but had begun her own story in the series' penultimate episode, "Green Arrow and The Canaries". Now, according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, fans might want to give that episode a rewatch before "Armageddon".
TV SERIES
NWI.com

Worth Watching: ‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena’

The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Katherine McNamara on Mia’s Return in ‘The Flash: Armageddon’ and How ‘Shadowhunters’ Taught Her to Do Her Own Stunts

The CW series The Flash is kicking off its eighth season with a five-part event called “Armageddon,” in which a powerful and mysterious alien threat arrives on Earth promising the end of the world. Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are up against a ticking clock with time running out and in order to save humanity, they will need to enlist the help of some of their other super friends.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy