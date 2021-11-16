ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders break ground on new downtown Albuquerque rail crossing

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two years since its inception, city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new railroad crossing along Marquette Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. The planned at-grade or street level crossing at 1st Street and Marquette is expected to open in spring 2022, north of the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The project marks the first new railroad crossing downtown in decades. In 2019, then-city leaders spoke of the project of having potential to kick-start more downtown redevelopment.

A rendering of the City of Albuquerque’s future street level rail crossing at 1st and Marquette downtown.

For the years before this project, Marquette Street has been a dead-end on both the east and west sides of the railroad tracks. While drivers and pedestrians can still use the Marquette and Martin Luther King Jr. bridge to cross the railroad tracks near the Albuquerque Convention Center, the new at-grade rail crossing is expected to help more pedestrians cross between Broadway Boulevard and the downtown core on a street with less traffic.

More broadly, the new Marquette crossing is the first part of the city’s “Rail Trail” project, a planned a walking path along the railroad tracks through Downtown Albuquerque. Fully envisioned, the project calls for a walking path from Lomas to the Rail Yards. The Marquette crossing project is being paid for with Albuquerque city funds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

