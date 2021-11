Virginia Tech announced today that Justin Fuente and VT Athletics have "mutually agreed to part ways" after Fuente six seasons as the head coach of the Hokies. This comes as Virginia Tech is 5-5 in the sixth year under Justin Fuente and may be headed for their third losing season in four years depending on the next two games, something that hasn't happened since the late 1980s and early 1990s. Fuente was 43-31 over his six seasons at Virginia Tech leading the Hokies to an ACC Coastal title in year 1 and 19 wins over the first 2 seasons, but only breaking the 6 win mark once since his first two seasons.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO