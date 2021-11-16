ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Texas doctor who was suspended after defending ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment and criticizing vaccine mandates has resigned

By Katie Balevic
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLQtR_0cySVggw00
Medical workers and pedestrians cross an intersection outside of the Houston Methodist Hospital on June 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Getty Images/Brandon Bell
  • Dr. Mary Bowden of Texas resigned her privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital.
  • Bowden was suspended earlier this week for spreading views on COVID-19 that the hospital said are "harmful to the community."
  • The doctor recently defended the antiparasitic drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

A Texas doctor who was suspended after she spread COVID-19 misinformation on her personal Twitter account has resigned her privileges.

Dr. Mary Bowden said she resigned her privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday. The ear, nose, and throat specialist has a private practice but was given privileges at Houston Methodist within the last year, the Houston Chronicle reported.

"I have broken free from Methodist and very much appreciate the flood of support I have received!" Bowden tweeted on Monday. Bowden did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

It comes days after the hospital issued a statement condemning her for posting a series of tweets praising the antiparasitic drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, as well as calling vaccine mandates "wrong."

—Houston Methodist (@MethodistHosp) November 12, 2021

"Dr. Bowden, who has never admitted a patient at Houston Methodist Hospital, is spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science," the hospital said in a tweet. Houston Methodist did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Ivermectin is a drug typically used to treat parasitic infections in livestock such as horses. It can be used by humans but only through a prescription ordered by a doctor, usually to get rid of parasitic worms, the FDA said. Sometimes, ivermectin can be used to treat lice and skin conditions such as rosacea. But no health agency recommends that people infected with the coronavirus take ivermectin, and several have warned that the drug can cause adverse side effects in humans, such as dizziness and nausea.

Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mercury News

OSHA suspends large employer COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended enforcement of its requirement that large employers nationwide ensure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly for the virus by Jan. 4 in light of a court stay, throwing President Biden’s controversial mandate into doubt. The decision followed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone who's required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Week

Texas hospital suspends doctor for spreading 'dangerous' COVID-19 misinformation

A Houston hospital has suspended a doctor for sharing misinformation about COVID-19 on social media and refusing to treat patients who are vaccinated against the virus. The physician, Dr. Mary Bowden, was recently hired by Houston Methodist Hospital, a spokesperson for the facility told CBS News, and her personal and political opinions about COVID-19, the vaccine, and use of drugs that have not been found to treat or prevent the virus are "harmful to the community [and] do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist."
llu.edu

Pharmacist warns against the use of ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

Healthcare providers around the nation are facing patient demands for ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, despite false claims and no scientific evidence it works. Alireza FakhriRavari, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP, AAHIVP, infectious disease pharmacist and assistant professor at Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy, explains what ivermectin is, what it is effective against, and why it shouldn’t be used to treat coronavirus symptoms.
CNET

Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate suspended for businesses: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended its enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court last week, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
Dallas News

Doctor in lawsuit over ivermectin suspended by Houston hospital for COVID-19 misinformation

The doctor at the center of a lawsuit against a Fort Worth hospital over ivermectin treatment has been suspended by a Houston hospital where she was on staff. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden — a private practice ear, nose and throat specialist — was temporarily suspended Friday for spreading false information about COVID-19. She had been granted provisional privileges to practice at Houston Methodist Hospital, the Houston Chronicle reported.
klif.com

Doctor at the Center of Ivermectin Lawsuit in FTW has Resigned

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – A doctor linked to a an ivermectin lawsuit in Fort Worth has resigned just days after being suspended from a HOuston hospital. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an Ear, Nose & Throat doctor in private practice, had privileges at Houston Methodist was suspended Friday for spreading “harmful information about covid-18 and vaccines,” according to the hospital.
orlandoweekly.com

Florida woman dies of COVID-19 after family sued hospital to allow ivermectin treatment

A Florida schoolteacher passed away from COVID-19 complications following an unsuccessful lawsuit from her family pushing for ivermectin treatment. Tamara Drock, 47, passed away on Friday, after spending 12 weeks at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Southeast Florida. During Drock's hospitalization, her husband, Ryan Drock, sued the hospital in an attempt to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin, a livestock-deworming drug that has been pushed by cranks as a treatment for the virus COVID-19.
