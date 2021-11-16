Indiana Democrats push for state to legalize marijuana

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Indiana Democratic Party are calling on the state of Indiana to legalize marijuana and capitalize on the economic boom legalization has brought to neighboring states.

The state’s Democratic Party, which is the minority, said the time has come to legalize marijuana the overwhelming majority of residents want to see it happen.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, said recently on his podcast, “Left of Center,” Indiana is missing out on tax revenue, economic development and equitable justice.

“Indiana’s woefully behind this. So, like, all of the Hoosiers that are ignoring the law and they’re driving to Michigan, they’re driving to Illinois and they’re buying marijuana, and they’re bringing it back to Indiana — illegally, that’s illegal, you can go to jail for that. So, you could go to another state and buy something legal and then drive back into your state where you live and then go to jail,” McDermott said.

The Democrats have tried before and do have some support from republicans. They plan to work on convincing others.

The results of a 2018 pool by Ball State University suggested an overwhelming majority of Indiana residents support legalization.

The Democrats are planning to introduce a package of legalization measures.