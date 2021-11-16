Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign underway

Each community-based Salvation Army corps relies largely on money it raises through its Red Kettle program at Christmastime to fund its operations for the following year. This makes each campaign essential for the local churches and the many services they offer. The generosity of donors determines how much the Salvation Army will be able to help people in the regions they cover.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizers of the Philadelphia Marathon weekend dropped off hundreds of 55-gallon bags filled with clothes to the Salvation Army. Last weekend, runners left behind jackets, sweatshirts, hats and more.
Marathon organizers say many of the runners leave behind high-quality clothing, knowing they will go to charity.
Organizers estimate they donated $200,000 worth of clothes.
The Salvation Army of Longview is asking community members for support as the holiday season draws near. The nonprofit organization hopes to ease “pandemic poverty” through its annual Red Kettle campaign. Capt. Nicholas Hutchinson said the need for support is “absolutely essential” this year. “With certain aid programs ending, extensions...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin and Nacogdoches kicked off its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign Friday at 10 a.m. Brookshire Brothers Fresh Harvest stores in both cities hosted the event. In addition, the company is matching today’s donations at each of the stores. The Battle of the...
