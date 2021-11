McIlroy was looking good to collect his third victory in the European Tour's season-ending event as he held a two-shot lead with just a handful of holes remaining. But a huge slice of misfortune struck on the 15th, when he set up a great chance for birdie with a mammoth drive only for his pitch to cannon off the flagstick and into a greenside bunker, from where he was unable to save par.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO