Is There Really Science Behind Women's Athletic Uniforms?

NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and his daughter/business partner Jacqui Rice joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to talk about their energy drink G.O.A.T. Fuel. The pair talked about launching the brand during the height of the pandemic and what makes it different from competing brands. "The thing that separates us from the other energy drinks is we have cordyceps mushrooms in the drink," he said. "You're not going to have the jitters or anything like that." The duo also discussed the Los Angeles Lakers making it the official energy drink of its organization and what that means for the growth of the brand.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO