Baker Mayfield is well into his fourth season, and the fact that we are still questioning him tells us all we need to know. In life, the goal is to always want the best for those that you care about. Whether it be for a family member, a group or organization, or anything you truly care about, you always want the best for whatever it may be. As Cleveland Browns fans, we all want the best for the team and for the organization, so that they give us what we all want — a winning football team.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO