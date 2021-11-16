ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA furious after Russian anti-satellite test threatens safety of astronauts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbwEN_0cySRHg300

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP/ KIAH ) — A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials who called the strike reckless and irresponsible.

The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the missile.

“Needless to say, I’m outraged. This is unconscionable,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told The Associated Press. “It’s unbelievable that the Russian government would do this test and threaten not only international astronauts, but their own cosmonauts that are on board the station” as well as the three people on China’s space station.

Nelson said the astronauts now face four times greater risk than normal. And that’s based on debris big enough to track, with hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces going undetected — “any one of which can do enormous damage if it hits in the right place.”

SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

In condemning Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said satellites were also now in jeopardy.

The test clearly demonstrates that Russia “despite its claims of opposing the weaponization of outer space, is willing to … imperil the exploration and use of outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior,” Blinken said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment late Monday from Russia about the missile strike.

Once the threat became clear early Monday morning, the four Americans, one German and two Russians on board were ordered to immediately seek shelter in their docked capsules. They spent two hours in the two capsules, finally emerging only to have to close and reopen hatches to the station’s individual labs on every orbit, or 1 1/2 hours, as they passed near or through the debris.

By the end of the day, only the hatches to the central core of the station remained open, as the crew slept, according to Nelson.

Even a fleck of paint can do major damage when orbiting at 17,500 mph (28,000 kph). Something big, upon impact, could be catastrophic.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. has repeatedly raised concerns with Russia about doing a satellite test.

“We are going to continue to make very clear that we won’t tolerate this kind of activity,” he told reporters.

NASA Mission Control said the heightened threat could continue to interrupt the astronauts’ science research and other work. Four of the seven crew members arrived at the orbiting outpost Thursday night.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who’s midway through a yearlong mission, called it “a crazy but well-coordinated day” as he bid Mission Control good night.

“It was certainly a great way to bond as a crew, starting off with our very first workday in space,” he said.

12-year-old Hawaii Boy Scout helps rescue couple and their 100 pound injured dog on trail

A similar weapons test by China in 2007 also resulted in countless debris. One of those pieces threatened to come dangerously close to the space station last week. While it later was dismissed as a risk, NASA had the station move anyway.

Anti-satellite missile tests by the U.S. in 2008 and India in 2019 were conducted at much lower altitudes, well below the space station at about 260 miles (420 kilometers.)

The defunct Russian satellite Cosmos 1408 was orbiting about 40 miles (65 kilometers) higher.

Until Monday, the U.S. Space Command already was tracking some 20,000 pieces of space junk, including old and broken satellites from around the world.

Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said it will take days if not weeks and months to catalogue the latest wreckage and confirm their orbits. The fragments will begin to spread out over time, due to atmospheric drag and other forces, he said in an email.

The space station is at especially high risk because the test occurred near its orbit, McDowell said. But all objects in low-Earth orbit — including China’s space station and even the Hubble Space Telescope — will be at “somewhat enhanced risk” over the next few years, he noted.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Space Agency said via Twitter that the astronauts were ordered into their docked capsules, in case they had to make a quick getaway. The agency said the crew was back doing routine operations, and the space station’s commander, Russian Anton Shkaplerov, tweeted: “Friends, everything is regular with us!”

Man who flew into space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

But the cloud of debris posed a threat on each passing orbit — or every 1 1/2 hours — and all robotic activity on the U.S. side was put on hold. German astronaut Matthias Maurer also had to find a safer place to sleep than the European lab.

NASA’s Nelson noted that the Russians and Americans have had a space partnership for a half-century — going back to the joint Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975.

“I don’t want it to be threatened,” he told the AP, noting both countries are needed for the space station. “You’ve got to operate it together.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
MILITARY
Space.com

Russian anti-satellite missile test draws condemnation from space companies and countries

Across the globe, nations and space companies alike are speaking out about Russia's anti-satellite (ASAT) test that forced astronauts in space to take cover. On Monday (Nov. 15), the seven astronauts and cosmonauts living on board the International Space Station were forced to take shelter in the spacecraft they flew to the station. The orbiting lab was passing through a cloud of space debris that threatened the station and its inhabitants. Later that day, the U.S. State Department revealed, with confirmation from the Pentagon, that the space debris — which will be trapped in orbit for years to come — was the result of a Russian anti-satellite test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

NASA spacecraft set to crash into 525-foot asteroid in preparation for future threats

A NASA spacecraft will crash into a 525-foot asteroid in the fall of 2022 to prove a well-timed nudge could prevent widespread destruction here on Earth. The spacecraft will launch Wednesday as part of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, a mission that will test technology to alter an asteroid’s orbit. It is being used on a friendly rock — one with no ill intentions toward Earth — so the agency can be prepared should a more menacing asteroid be detected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Shkaplerov
Person
William Shatner
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Bill Nelson
AFP

Chinese hypersonic test included pathbreaking 2nd missile launch: reports

China's test of a globe-circling hypersonic weapon in July included the unprecedented launch of a separate missile from the ultra-high-speed vehicle, according to the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal. The test showed China's development of its strategic, nuclear-capable weapons as more advanced than any had thought, surprising Pentagon officials, the two newspapers said. Neither the United States nor Russia has demonstrated the same ability, which requires launching a missile from a parent vehicle traveling five times the speed of sound. The Financial Times, which first reported the test over the weekend, said US military experts are trying to understand how China mastered the technology, which puts them in advance of rivals in the hypersonic arms race.
MILITARY
SpaceFlight Insider

NASA set to launch DART on a mission to crash into an asteroid

NASA is set to launch a spacecraft specifically designed to crash into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense technique. The mission, called Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will be the first test of an in-orbit deflection test of kinetic impact technology. Liftoff of the spacecraft is set to occur at 1:20 a.m. EST (06:20 UTC) Nov. 24, 2021, atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gephardt Daily

NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense

Nov. 22 (UPI) — NASA’s plan to whack an asteroid with a spacecraft that will be launched early Tuesday is intended to provide insight into how humanity might prevent a collision with a planet-killing space rock, space agency officials said. For the first time, a spacecraft will attempt next fall...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. British, Canadian, French and Australian warships have all made passages through the Taiwan Strait in recent years, sparking protests from China.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#Space Science#Ap#Kiah#The State Department#The Associated Press#State#Americans#German#Russians
Daily Mail

Piece by piece! Second part of Hubble Space Telescope is working almost a MONTH after it went into safe mode: Wide Field Camera 3 is responsible for looking at space in different wavelengths

NASA said on Monday that it is getting closer to bringing the Hubble Space Telescope back to 'normal science operations,' as it recovered the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument on Sunday. This is the second instrument to come back online, after the Advanced Camera for Surveys instrument started working...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Space telescope launch delayed after site incident

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, has been delayed until December 22 after an accident at its launch facility in French Guiana, NASA said Monday. The space telescope was originally supposed to launch on December 18, so for now the delay is only a few days. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS LA

SpaceX Rocket To Launch NASA Spacecraft From Vandenberg That Will Eventually Slam Into Asteroid

NEAR LOMPOC (CBSLA) – SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Tuesday night that carries a spacecraft with a distinctive purpose: to knock an asteroid off its orbital path. An illustration of the DART spacecraft with roll out solar arrays (ROSA) extended. Each of the two ROSA arrays in 8.6 meters by 2.3 meters. DART will launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Nov. 23, 2021. (NASA) The launch, scheduled for 10:20 p.m., will involve launching a NASA spacecraft whose ultimate target is to hit the moonlet Dimorphos asteroid,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals Bold Plan to Put a Nuclear Reactor on The Moon Within 10 Years

The Moon awaits. After long decades in which no human being set foot on the lunar surface, we are heading back. And quite soon. As part of the NASA-led Artemis program, astronauts are returning to the lunar environment as soon as 2024, with a view to ultimately establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon – a place we haven't seen in person since 1972. To live and work on the Moon, though, astronauts will need power and plenty of it, and there's no power grid on the Moon. While any number of creative solutions might be able to help fix that problem,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Calls grow for US to bolster defense against asteroid threat

Experts are sounding the alarm about the threat of asteroids to life on Earth — and warning that the United States does not have a clear plan to prevent catastrophe. Though NASA says the odds are literally one in a millennium, no US agency is explicitly responsible if space rocks are headed our way.
ASTRONOMY
CBS 42

CBS 42

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy