Man collecting cans critically injured in Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man collecting cans on a Bronx street was critically injured on Tuesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, officials said.

According to police, the victim was a man in his 50s, was pushing a shopping cart filled with bottles and cans down Jerome Avenue near W 192nd Street in the Fordham Manor section at about 6 a.m. when he was struck by a blue Chevy Tahoe.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver sped off and has not been caught, the NYPD said.

Authorities are working to identify the victim.

An investigation remains ongoing.