ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man collecting cans critically injured in Bronx hit-and-run

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tpbvj_0cySRBNh00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man collecting cans on a Bronx street was critically injured on Tuesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, officials said.

According to police, the victim was a man in his 50s, was pushing a shopping cart filled with bottles and cans down Jerome Avenue near W 192nd Street in the Fordham Manor section at about 6 a.m. when he was struck by a blue Chevy Tahoe.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver sped off and has not been caught, the NYPD said.

Authorities are working to identify the victim.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Accident#Chevy#Ems#St Barnabas Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy