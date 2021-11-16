Splitzer is as cute as cute comes, do you have a place for him?

STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — A little guy who’s just about as cute as cute comes is looking for a forever home.

Splitzer is 18 pounds of adorableness! He’s a bit of a bossy boy, and might do best as the only pet. It’s an Australian Cattle Dog thing!

He’s a cute, spunky little terrier mix but probably wouldn’t do too well in a home with children.

His adoption fee comes with neuter, routine vaccination, deworming, microchipping, heartworm testing and 30 days of health insurance!

If you’d like to meet this little guy, contact the folks at Happy Hills Animal Foundation .

