(WNAV) – More than 800 people are sickened with Salmonella symptoms traced back to onions sold in Mexico. The Centers for Disease Control last week says recalled onions were supplied by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms and imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1 and August 31. If you have any of the recalled onions you should throw them away and wash surfaces and containers with hot soapy water. They say if you can’t tell where the onions are from that you shouldn’t eat them.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO