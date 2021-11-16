NYPD officer dies by suicide, 'help is always available': Shea

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An NYPD officer died by suicide Monday, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced.

"Yesterday, we lost another member of our NYPD family to death by suicide," he tweeted Tuesday. "Our thoughts & hearts go out to their family & friends. You are never alone, help is always available. Law enforcement text BLUE to 741741 (others text TALK) — to be connected to someone who can help 24/7."

Police sources told the New York Daily News that the off-duty cop was a nine-year veteran assigned to the Transit District 20 in Queens.

He was reportedly found dead in a car at around 5:40 p.m. at the Mastic Beach Marina in Mastic Beach with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Police Benevolent Association of New York City tweeted Tuesday, "Our hearts are broken. This is never the solution to any problem. We call each other brother and sister for a reason. If you are in a dark place, please reach out to someone, anyone."

The New York Post reports the officer's suicide is believed to be the fourth within the department this year. In 2019, 10 officers took their own lives.

Amid a rise in suicides, the NYPD formed the "Finest Care Program" in 2019 to connect officers in need to seek confidential help from mental health professionals at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.