ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Here’s How Old the Typical Homebuyer Is Today

By Adam Hardy
money.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's homebuyers are a lot grayer than they were in past decades — and not because they're more stressed out. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that the median age of home buyers is 45 this year, compared to 31 back in 1981. The report also...

money.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Buying a House Feels Impossible These Days. Here Are 6 Innovative Paths to Homeownership

A dozen Grade-A eggs will run you about $0.40 more than they did a year ago, and you’ll have to fork over $0.66 more for a pound of ground beef. At the gas pump, a gallon of unleaded is now $1.23 higher than it was in 2020. But few year-over-year price increases compare to what’s happened to the American housing market. The sale price of a median home in the U.S. has ballooned by more than $67,000 in the past year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis — surging from just under $338,000 to nearly $405,000.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

5 Signs It's Time to Break up With Your Real Estate Agent

Your real estate agent can’t make more housing supply appear out of thin air or double the value of your home overnight. But they should make you feel supported and well represented in a crazy market. If not, it may be time to cut ties. This is not a decision...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homebuyer#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Nar
FOX40

Here’s how to avoid worrying about housing costs, first-time homebuyer regret

According to a new statewide economic survey, 25% of Californians worry almost every day about their housing costs. Buying during the pandemic has been a dicey prospect even for the most qualified of applicants, with prices skyrocketing and inventory disappearing. Broker and realtor Keisha “Agent Kee” Mathews explained to Sonseeahray the common regret among first-time […]
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Mortgage interest rates for homebuyers continue to trend downward today

A variety of important mortgage rates decreased today, including the average interest rates for 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to buy a home. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Item

Survey reveals how brutal the market can be for first-time homebuyers

A new survey captures in excruciating detail the ordeal faced by first-time homebuyers across the country as they deal with housing shortages. Whether it’s missing days of work, spending free time checking listings or losing out on multiple homes, first-time homebuyers are sacrificing a lot to get their first home, according to a report from Open Door.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Credit Union Times

How Dodd-Frank Locks Out the Least Affluent Homebuyers

In Los Angeles, $80,000 is a 10% down payment on the county’s median priced home. In Winston-Salem, N.C., it buys a condominium or a fixer-upper in East Winston, the historically Black area east of Route 52. Inexpensive properties like the ones in East Winston could serve as starter homes for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
MySanAntonio

6 First-Time Homebuyer Hopes and Dreams That Are Completely Delusional Today

Every house hunt starts with a dream, one that can easily escalate into pure fantasy. Homebuyers, particularly first-timers, often harbor visions of purchasing the perfect house, in a great neighborhood, for a bargain price. All that might have been achievable—with some luck—in the past. But in today's hot seller's market,...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

How did homebuying sentiment change in October?

Home purchase sentiment stayed flat in October as consumers remained divided about home buying and home selling conditions, as well as growing pessimism about the larger economy. Fannie Mae’s home purchase sentiment index (HPSI) inched up one point to 75.5 last month, with four of its six components posting a...
BUSINESS
money.com

How to Get Rid of PMI

Private mortgage insurance (PMI) is a type of insurance policy that protects your lender if you were to default on your mortgage payments. PMI is required by most lenders if you can’t make a down payment of at least 20% of the home value, and can range from 0.5% up to 2% of the loan total. This amount — which can be hundreds of dollars — is added to your monthly mortgage payment.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Home sales rose in October as investors rushed into the market

Sales of previously owned homes in October rose 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.34 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. There were 1.25 million homes available for sale at the end of October, which is 12% lower compared with a year ago. The median...
REAL ESTATE
247wallst.com

This Is the City Where Homes Are Selling Fastest

The U.S. real estate market is on fire. This is driven by low mortgage rates, solid incomes among middle and upper-class Americans, and the desire of people to move out of America’s largest cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts, often due to worries about the spread of COVID-19.
REAL ESTATE
Quad Cities Onlines

Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

Social Security is a vital program for older Americans. You may not fully appreciate it yet, but it lifts close to 10 million people out of poverty and provides 50% or more of retirement income for more than a third of older beneficiaries. It's likely to provide a lot of your retirement income, too.
PERSONAL FINANCE
POPSUGAR

Here's How Old You Have to Be to Invest in the Stock Market, and How to Get Started

It's never too early to start thinking about your financial future. Getting a hold on your finances and learning how to handle money are skills that will last you a lifetime. After all, money is power, and understanding personal finance is the ultimate way to wield that sense of financial power. There are plenty of things you can do to get better acquainted with your finances; building a savings account and learning how to budget are helpful money habits that people of any age can practice. A great way to begin your journey to financial health is to start saving for your emergency fund so you have cash on hand for the little (or big) surprises that life tends to throw at us. If you're feeling ready for the next step after your initial savings and you want to learn more about investing, it's never too soon to start thinking about it. But if you're on the younger side, getting involved with the stock market might pose a bit of a challenge at first. Here's exactly what you need to know about getting started in stocks.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy