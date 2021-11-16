Hear Drowse’s Cover Of Slipknot’s “Wait And Bleed”

In a new interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg spoke about the recent passing of his predecessor, SLIPKNOT's founding drummer Joey Jordison. Asked how Jordison's death has changed his "sense of curating" Joey's legacy, Jay said: "I think with Joey's tragic passing, of course, we're all affected. And I would never wanna speak for my older brothers who started this band with Joey, but certainly, it has been heavy. And I think, to me, the way of preserving Joey's legacy, Paul's [Gray, SLIPKNOT bassist, who died in 2010] legacy is really just committing my full self to the ethos and spirit of this band. They live through this music, without a doubt. So, to me, that's the most true tribute we can give. As a collective to their memory, their art, their music, what they contributed to this world that has, and will forever have, a lasting impact is just to give all of ourselves to this music. To me, that's the most tried-and-true way to honor those who have fallen."

