Hear Drowse’s Cover Of Slipknot’s “Wait And Bleed”

By wookubus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrowse‘s cover of Slipknot‘s “Wait And Bleed” has newly made its way online below via Revolver. The song is one of six nü-metal covers crafted for The Flenser‘s tribute to the much maligned genre, “Send The Pain Below“. That effort was made available via the label’s vinyl subscription service....

