Cricket is the only team game in which the role of the on-field captain is more critical and hands-on throughout the play. It’s also perhaps the only team game in which there is really no organic relationship between the players on the field. Unlike soccer, hockey or basketball, each ball bowled is a separate event. And it’s the team sport in which individual performances and records play a vital role in the iconography of the person involved – think ‘a hundred international hundreds’ attached to a player’s CV.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO